Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 29th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:EDF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

