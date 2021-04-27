Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 29th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.
NYSE:EDF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile
