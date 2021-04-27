Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of United Parcel Service Call Options (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 151,499 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,545 call options.

NYSE:UPS traded up $19.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.70. The stock had a trading volume of 591,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $181.19. The company has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day moving average of $166.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.