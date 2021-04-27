Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 15,942 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,349% compared to the average volume of 1,100 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 126.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

RRC opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

