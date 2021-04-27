Stock Traders Buy High Volume of OrthoPediatrics Call Options (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,483 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 49 call options.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,082.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $193,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

