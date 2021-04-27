Stifel Nicolaus Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $240.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $232.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.