Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to $7.75

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.40 to $7.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MYAGF. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,661. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.