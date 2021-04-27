stETH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00284023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.63 or 0.00990067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.00719972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,698.22 or 1.00004057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

