Sterling Bancorp (STL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Sterling Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STL. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.