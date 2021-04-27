Stephens Initiates Coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRGI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $365.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

