Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,508.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $131.77 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

