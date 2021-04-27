Step Finance (STEP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.72 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $37.00 million and $3.72 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.25 or 0.00016835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00063345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00278123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.48 or 0.01040077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00027289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00737734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,819.27 or 0.99769581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

