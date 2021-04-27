Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $7.64 on Major Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $54.75 million and approximately $64,920.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $7.64 or 0.00014284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001570 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,166,034 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

