Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $75.11 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $605.95 million and approximately $75.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.60 or 0.00806854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.22 or 0.08096226 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

