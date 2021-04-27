State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 866 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

