State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,880 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

NYSE:GCP opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCP. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.