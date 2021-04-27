State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 293 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.