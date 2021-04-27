State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,480 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495 in the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNEX stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $66.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

