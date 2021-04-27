State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 137 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.