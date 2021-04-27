State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,019 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EQT were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 218,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

EQT stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

