State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $756,000 Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 946,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,512,000 after purchasing an additional 866,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -360.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.