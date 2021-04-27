Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.