StableUSD Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00797883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.90 or 0.08163140 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

