SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSNC stock traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 112,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

