SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

