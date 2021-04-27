Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

SPT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $170,253.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.