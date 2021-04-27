Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Get Spire alerts:

SR stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Spire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 8.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.