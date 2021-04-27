Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEPJF. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

