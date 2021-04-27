Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectris has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. Spectris has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

