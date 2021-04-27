SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,066. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51.

