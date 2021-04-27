Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Cap Reaches $74.03 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.03 million and $1.82 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00275891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.85 or 0.01040919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00718056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,885.65 or 0.99731322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

