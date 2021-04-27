Spaceswap Price Reaches $0.27 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00279020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.27 or 0.01052327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00739371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.73 or 1.00015493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

