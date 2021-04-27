S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 283.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.00.

SPGI stock opened at $383.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $389.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.