Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SWN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.22.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $338,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 906,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 77,609 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 43.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 684,745 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

