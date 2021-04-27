Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.66. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. 89,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,471. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

In other news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

