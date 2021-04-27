South State (SSB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South State to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Truist upped their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

