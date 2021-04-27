Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Get Sonova alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONVY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonova currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.70.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonova (SONVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.