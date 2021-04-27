Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOLVY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SOLVY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402. Solvay has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

