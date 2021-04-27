SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $316.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

