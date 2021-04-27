SOL Capital Management CO Sells 550 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,587,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

