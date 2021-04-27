SOL Capital Management CO Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $103.78.

