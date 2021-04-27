SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Nokia were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

