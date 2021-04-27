SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 680 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

