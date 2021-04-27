Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.54

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 100174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Several research firms recently commented on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

