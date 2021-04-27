SnowGem Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000665 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

