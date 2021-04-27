Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of SNN opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

