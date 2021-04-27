SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SCRF opened at GBX 72.19 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.74. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.77 ($1.11).

Get SME Credit Realisation Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Burwood bought 10,000 shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £6,900 ($9,014.89).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.