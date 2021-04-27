SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Citigroup

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.08 on Friday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SLM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in SLM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SLM by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

