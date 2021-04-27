Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $197.40. 2,056,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,921. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $96.73 and a one year high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

