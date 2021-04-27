Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.22.

NYSE SKX opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 over the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

