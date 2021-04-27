Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

